Hunted (2015)

In today's hi-tech world, where there is a CCTV camera on every corner and everything people do is monitored - from cash withdrawals and supermarket shopping to telephone calls and social media posts - how easy would it be to simply disappear? That's the challenge facing a group of ordinary British people in this social experiment which sees them going on the run and taking extreme measures to avoid detection. Where they go and what they do is entirely up to them - but with a team of expert "hunters" tracking them down, the task promises to be a tough one.