Go on an adventure with wildlife specialist Hayden Turner in Hunters Of The Lost World as he goes in search of rare tribes who live as hunter-gatherers. These huntsmen along with their intimate knowledge of their environment are now on the verge of extinction. In this four-part series, Hayden learns about their ancient ways, but most importantly, about animal behaviour from the masters. Dodging giant pythons, prickly porcupines and stealthy leopards, and confronting elephants are some of the extreme situations he will encounter!