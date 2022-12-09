Hunting Hitler

Not Available

According to documents that were declassified by the FBI in 2014, Adolf Hitler may have survived World War II and fled to South America following the fall of Nazi Germany. In this series a team of investigators -- led by 21-year CIA veteran Bob Baer and war crimes investigator John Cencich -- undertakes a definitive search with the goal of finding out whether the notorious dictator actually survived the war and pulled off one of history's greatest disappearing acts. The team uncovers a mysterious Nazi lair in the Argentinean jungle and searches for evidence of a missing U-boat that may have transported Hitler out of Europe as Germany collapsed.