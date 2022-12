Not Available

Hunting Venus is a British television comedy-drama starring Martin Clunes and Neil Morrissey as former members of a 1980s pop group. The plot follows former pop-star turned con artist Simon Delancey (Clunes) is kidnapped by two fans of his eighties band the Venus Hunters, and blackmailed to re-form the band for one final show. Jools Holland appears as himself, and also wrote the song "Starburst", The Venus Hunters' biggest hit