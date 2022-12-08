Not Available

Hurricanes is an animated series produced by DIC Entertainment, Siriol Productions and Scottish Television. The show was distributed by Cookie Jar Entertainment for syndication outside of the UK, with Scottish Television controlling the UK rights. The series first aired in 1993 and ended in 1997. The series focused on a fictional soccer team headed by the female inheritor of the teams' legacy, Amanda Carey and their coach, Jock Stone. Stone was notably based on Celtic F.C. manager Jock Stein. During the series, the Hurricanes soccer team would either be battling a renegade soccer club, The Gorgons managed by Stavros Garkos, for pitch supremacy or having wild, unpredictable adventures off the field in exotic world touring locations.