Husbands' Secret Stash

Shouldn’t everything be shared openly and honestly in a happy marriage? Mrs. Zheng is a widow who feels she has successfully raised her three daughters to be happily married women. However, her world turns upside down one day when she finds evidence that her late husband may have hidden some money from her. Mrs. Zheng then counsels her three daughters to make sure that their husbands are not diverting money into their own private funds. The ensuing suspicion causes the eldest daughter, Nan Nan, to stop speaking to her miserly husband, Zhao Ming Hao, while middle daughter, Ting Ting, divorces her husband, Zhang Tao, and the youngest daughter, Duo Duo, separates from her husband, Li Wen Dao. Can Mrs. Zheng repair the broken trust she caused in her daughters’ marriages?