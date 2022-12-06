Huset paa Christianshavn

Huset på Christianshavn, was produced by Nordisk Film for Danmarks Radio in the year 1970-77. The series described in the comedy style of a village-like community among the residents of a house in a corner of Copenhagen. The series' first director was Ebbe Langberg. Then it was respectively Balling and Tom Hedegaard, who directed. The series was conceived by an author team of well-known Danish authors such Leif Panduro, Benny Andersen and Lise Nørgaard. The series was one of Danish television's most popular so far with its 84 episodes, also the longest.
View Full Cast >