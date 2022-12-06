Huset paa Christianshavn

Not Available

Huset på Christianshavn, was produced by Nordisk Film for Danmarks Radio in the year 1970-77. The series described in the comedy style of a village-like community among the residents of a house in a corner of Copenhagen. The series' first director was Ebbe Langberg. Then it was respectively Balling and Tom Hedegaard, who directed. The series was conceived by an author team of well-known Danish authors such Leif Panduro, Benny Andersen and Lise Nørgaard. The series was one of Danish television's most popular so far with its 84 episodes, also the longest.