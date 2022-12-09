Fair Princess Jungmyung lives a life of the highest privilege, until her half-brother Prince Gwanghae executes the rightful crown prince and usurps the throne. Exiled from court, Jungmyung goes under disguise as a man and learns to adapt to life as a commoner — never forgetting Gwanghae's wrongdoing. But amidst rampant corruption throughout the kingdom, can Jyungmyung exact her vengeance, restore order and take back her rightful place in the palace?
|Cha Seung-won
|Prince Gwanghae
|Lee Tae-hwan
|teenage Gwanghae
|Lee Yeon-hee
|Princess Jungmyung
|Kim Jae-won
|Prince Neungyang
|Seo Kang-joon
|Hong Joo-won
|Han Joo-Wan
|Kang In-woo
