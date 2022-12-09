Not Available

Fair Princess Jungmyung lives a life of the highest privilege, until her half-brother Prince Gwanghae executes the rightful crown prince and usurps the throne. Exiled from court, Jungmyung goes under disguise as a man and learns to adapt to life as a commoner — never forgetting Gwanghae's wrongdoing. But amidst rampant corruption throughout the kingdom, can Jyungmyung exact her vengeance, restore order and take back her rightful place in the palace?