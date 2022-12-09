Not Available

Hwajung

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • History

Director

Choi Jung-kyu

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Kim Jong-hak Production

Fair Princess Jungmyung lives a life of the highest privilege, until her half-brother Prince Gwanghae executes the rightful crown prince and usurps the throne. Exiled from court, Jungmyung goes under disguise as a man and learns to adapt to life as a commoner — never forgetting Gwanghae's wrongdoing. But amidst rampant corruption throughout the kingdom, can Jyungmyung exact her vengeance, restore order and take back her rightful place in the palace?

Cast

Cha Seung-wonPrince Gwanghae
Lee Tae-hwanteenage Gwanghae
Lee Yeon-heePrincess Jungmyung
Kim Jae-wonPrince Neungyang
Seo Kang-joonHong Joo-won
Han Joo-WanKang In-woo

View Full Cast >

Images