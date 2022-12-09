Not Available

Hyde, Jekyll, and I

  • Comedy
  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Koo Seo Jin reaches an all-time low when he uses his power as a theme park director to decommission Wonderland's popular circus. Refusing to give into the demands of her frosty boss, ringleader Jang Ha Na puts up a fight, but is thrown off guard when Seo Jin's secret persona reveals itself with genuine kindness. In the battle to save her circus, Ha Na realizes she must tease out Seo Jin's brighter side with magic, wonder and love, but who's listening — Jekyll or Hyde?

Cast

Hyun BinGu Seo-jin / Robin
Han Ji-MinJang Ha-na
Sung JoonYoon Tae-joo
Lee HyeriMin Woo-jung
Han Sang-jinRyu Seung-yeon
Lee Won-geunLee Eun-chang

