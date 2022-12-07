Not Available

The drama is the male version of "Sex In The City" portraying the pleasant and hilarious daily life of four single men in their 30s. They keep their youthful vitality and sometimes make troubles but somehow we can’t hate them. It expresses frankly but sincerely about the daily life of men and their thought about love, work and friendship through the eyes of a woman. The drama is progress by the narration of a female lead. The character concept of this drama is "You can find every type of man in this drama". Kim Min Jong plays the role Kim Chul Soo who is a PD of an art show and dreams to have freedom of flirting. Yoon Da Hoon plays the role Choi Jin Sang who is an author of internet novels. Actors Oh Man Suk and Shin Sung Lok and actresses Soh Yi Hyun and Oh Soo Min will also act in this drama. The script writers are Choi Wan Gyoo who wrote for "All In", "Love Story in Harvard", and "Joo Mong", as well as Lee Sung Eun whose previous work was "Sad Sonata".