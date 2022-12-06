Not Available

Hyouka

  • Animation
  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Yasuhiro Takemoto

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Kyoto Animation

The story follows a boy named Houtarou who is not assertive about getting involved, but was ordered by his older sister to join the classic literature club. In the club, he gets close to the truth about an incident, involving a female member's uncle, which happened 45 years ago. The energy-saving boy is joined by an inquisitive girl in this adolescent mystery.

Cast

Tomomichi NishimuraFukiya (voice)
Issei FutamataNakatake (voice)
Masahiko TanakaSono (voice)
Shigeru ChibaTanimoto (voice)
Junichi SuwabeKonari (voice)
Yuichi NakamuraHōtarō Oreki (voice)

