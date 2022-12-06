The story follows a boy named Houtarou who is not assertive about getting involved, but was ordered by his older sister to join the classic literature club. In the club, he gets close to the truth about an incident, involving a female member's uncle, which happened 45 years ago. The energy-saving boy is joined by an inquisitive girl in this adolescent mystery.
|Tomomichi Nishimura
|Fukiya (voice)
|Issei Futamata
|Nakatake (voice)
|Masahiko Tanaka
|Sono (voice)
|Shigeru Chiba
|Tanimoto (voice)
|Junichi Suwabe
|Konari (voice)
|Yuichi Nakamura
|Hōtarō Oreki (voice)
View Full Cast >
9 More Images