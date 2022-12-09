Not Available

Hosted by Josh Widdicombe and James Acaster, top comedians are posed absurd hypothetical situations and scored on how well they would deal with them. Over three rounds, two teams of comedians must think fast as they are faced with a series of completely made-up scenarios and interrogated on their approach to each one. Host Josh Widdicombe poses the questions and interrogates the guests' methods, whilst James Acaster, as arbiter of the Hypotheticals, deals with the guests quibbles and queries and doles out the points.