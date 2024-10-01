When a beloved varsity quarterback disappears during the "Satanic Panic" of the late 1980s, a struggling high school heavy metal band of outcasts realize they can capitalize on the town's sudden interest in the occult by building a reputation as a Satanic metal band, until a bizarre series of murders, kidnappings, and reported "supernatural activity" triggers a leather-studded witch hunt that leads directly back to them.
|Bruce Campbell
|Julie Bowen
|Linda Campbell
|Anna Camp
|Tracy Whitehead
|Emjay Anthony
|Dylan Campbell
|Chiara Aurelia
|Jordy
|Kezii Curtis
|Spud
