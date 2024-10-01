Not Available

Hysteria!

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Good Fear

When a beloved varsity quarterback disappears during the "Satanic Panic" of the late 1980s, a struggling high school heavy metal band of outcasts realize they can capitalize on the town's sudden interest in the occult by building a reputation as a Satanic metal band, until a bizarre series of murders, kidnappings, and reported "supernatural activity" triggers a leather-studded witch hunt that leads directly back to them.

Cast

Bruce Campbell
Julie BowenLinda Campbell
Anna CampTracy Whitehead
Emjay AnthonyDylan Campbell
Chiara AureliaJordy
Kezii CurtisSpud

