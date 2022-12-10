Not Available

Hyunhaetan Marriage War is co-production between South Korea and Japan. Dae-cheon and Takako are lovers who decide to get married. However, Dae-cheon's father, who is a fishing boat captain, dislikes the Japanese while Takako's father has an unfavorable opinion of Korea. So Dae-cheon teaches Takako how to talk in a heavy, folksy Korean accent and tells her to limit what she says to his father to only four words. He then introduces Takako to his father under the name "Choi Do-ja", which is a girl's name in Korea. Thinking that Takako is Korean, his father approves of their marriage. But later on, Dae-cheon's father learns that Takako is Japanese and becomes infuriated... [Source: HanCinema]