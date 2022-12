Not Available

Two weeks before the theatrical release of the feature film adaptation of Kengo Hanazawa's zombie survival manga I am a HERO in Japan, NTT DoCoMo's online-video service dTV will start streaming its prequel web drama I am a HERO: Hajimari no Hi. The story of the web drama will focus on the nurse Tsugumi "Yabu" Oda. Through her experience as a nurse, the web drama explains how the zombie pandemic spreads across Japan.