Not Available

"I Am Cait" is the new documentary series with Caitlyn Jenner, formerly Bruce Jenner, living her life as a transgender woman. The series will tell her intimate story and will join "Cait" as she seeks out her "new normal." Living for the first time as the person she feels she was born to be, the docu-series will also explore what Cait's transition means for the people in her life and how those relationships are affected, while offering a better understanding of many of life's challenges.