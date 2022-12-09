Not Available

A transgender teen girl who’s both a You Tube star and an activist for the LGBTQ community is about to get her own show on TLC. I Am Jazz will focus on Jazz Jennings, 14, as she prepares to start a new school in the fall while balancing her after-school activities with her social schedule. Joining Jennings in the docuseries will be her parents Greg and Jeanette, her sister Ari, and her twin brothers Griffen and Sander. The show debuts in July. Jennings was diagnosed with gender identity disorder at a very young age. By age 6, she and her family began appearing on shows like 20/20 and The Rosie Show to talk about her challenges growing up as a transgender girl. In 2011, OWN aired a documentary about Jennings’ life called I Am Jazz: A Family in Transition. Two years later, Jennings co-wrote a children’s book called I Am Jazz.