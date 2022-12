Not Available

Jun Seol Hee recently divorced after realizing that she deserved to be treated better by her high-flying lawyer husband, Cha Ji Wook, and his arrogant family. Determined to get her life back on track, she returns to her rock band roots, becoming the leader of the Comeback Madonna Band. Her bandmates are fellow 'ahjummas' who have personal problems of their own, and together they search for happiness and personal fulfillment through music.