I Am Not a Robot

Inevitably, everybody gets hurt at some point in their lives. There are different remedies for different types of wounds, and as time elapses, these remedies start to become less effective. This is a story about a man who created a shield for his broken heart. Since the day his heart broke, he has been living inside a shell. One day, he encounters a being unlike any other, and by interacting with her, he slowly learns how to break out of his shell.