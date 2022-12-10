Not Available

What could be more motivating than to try to stay with the man you love? Wei Jing (Deng Jia Jia) has been in a secret relationship with Mi Yang (Lei Jia Yin) since they were young. Mi Yang is from an elite background, and Wei Jing comes from humble beginnings. She put herself through a professional college and is still trying to find stable employment. When Mi Yang’s elitist mother finds out about his relationship with Wei Jing, all hell breaks loose. Mi Yang’s disapproving mother forces Mi Yang to date women with better qualifications. Meanwhile, Wei Jing tries desperately to better her situation in life in order to measure up to Mi Yang’s mother’s standards. But can Wei Jing save her relationship with Mi Yang in time? “I Am Not an Elite” is a 2017-2018 Chinese drama series.