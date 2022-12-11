I am Reiko Shiratori!

Not Available

19-year-old Reiko (Mayuko Kawakita) is extremely beautiful and comes from a wealthy family. When she was little, she was bullied by a kid and Tetsuya (Masaru Mizuno) saved her. Since then, Reiko only likes Tetsuya. Yet, as a high school student, she turned down Tetsuya's confession. Despite her parents’ opposition, Reiko goes to Tokyo to attend a university where Tetsuya studies. At this time, Reiko wants to be honest about her feelings for Tetsuya, but due to her pride she doesn't tell him.