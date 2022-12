Not Available

When the man you love dies in a tragic accident, is it possible to go on with your life? Han Siyi was happy with her life with her boyfriend Ling Hongpei, but Hongpei dies tragically in a car accident one day. Unable to move on to the other world, Hongpei lingers around his ex-girlfriend after becoming a ghost and tries to help her recover from her devastating loss. Can Hongpei help Siyi find happiness again with the nerdy Wang Shuhai?