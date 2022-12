Not Available

An intentionally famous genius, I. M. Weasel is envied by the his less-than-clever counterpart, I. R. Baboon. No matter what outlandish adventure I. R. Baboon undertakes, it seems that the wordly I. M. Weasel is there before him, winning the adultation of all. Such acclaim frustrates I. R. Baboon, often leading him to him to exclaim: "Why is always him? Should be I?". I Am Weasel started as the segment of Cow and Chicken but in Season 5 it separated.