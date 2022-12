Not Available

From the king game in the drunken circle to the drunken circle of friends. With only 1 rule. Whoever holds the King's card can order anyone to do anything he wants. Therefore the gang, New, Matt, Bright, August and Junho will have to get together before Pond leaves for his studies in China. The gang will play the king game. Little did they know that their king will order a life-changing decision that will change their friendship forever...