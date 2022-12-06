Not Available

I BET YOU is a half-hour game show slash doc slash buddy comedy. In each episode we glimpse inside the outrageous lives of best friends and uber gamblers Phil “the Unabomber” Laak and Antonio “the Magician” Esfandiari as they wander the streets of America, all the while betting and daring each other and others on anything and everything that inspires them. We’ll see high-stakes wagering action on the streets, outrageous dares for big money, and event-level bets all risking our hosts’ own money and pride. The rapport and interaction between Antonio and Phil forms the backbone of the series---we’re watching the top poker players in the world joust with each other, bringing their intensely competitive spirits and quirky personalities into our living rooms. We’re getting a glimpse at their lifestyles, competitive friendships, and hilarious banter. Each episode is a series of different types of stunts and bets with stakes increasing across the half-hour, culminating in a sweat-inducing event. Stylistically, the show is shot to look and feel organic and spontaneous---we’re hanging out with Phil and Antonio in the cities where they play their trade. The show is a blend of betting action and the hosts’ crazy lifestyle. The hosts are betting with their own money and personal dignity (pay by getting a pie in the face, having to make breakfast in bed, or getting the other person’s name tattooed on their arm!).