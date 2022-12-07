Not Available

I Can Cook serves up a selection of simple recipes and top cookery tips for the under sixes. Teaching children to discover the magic of the full cycle of food as they learn to connect what’s on their plate everyday with the world around them. Presenter Katy Ashworth welcomes five children into the I Can Cook kitchen to create a recipe of the day. Together they pop peppers, sprinkle seasoning and squish squash as they explore where ingredients come from and how foods are made as well as learning some simple kitchen and cookery skills. Season / Series 3 is also known as "I Can Cook With You"