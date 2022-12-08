Not Available

Katy Ashworth enjoys cooking up some scrumptious snacks in the new CBeebies series I Can Cook - On the Go. The series focuses on creating healthy sweet and savoury snacks, all of which help give us the energy to enjoy a wide range of outdoor activities. Katy travels around the country in Horace, her kitchen campervan, helping children create and prepare healthy food. With songs to sing, actions to join in with and mouth-watering recipes to try at home, I Can Cook - On The Go will make healthy eating and outdoor activities fun and accessible for families to enjoy together.