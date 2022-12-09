I Can Do That (BG)

Not Available

A spectacular prime time entertainment format that challenges the same group of eight celebrities to perform breathtaking and unique acts each week! They will have to walk down the interactive studio steps to choose their act and decide if ‘I Can Do That’. The original performers will become the celebs’ trainers and will prepare them in one week for the next show. Only the viewers can choose who has given the best performance! Watch your favorite stars master a new skill every week, and face challenges beyond their imagination. They may already be winners, but can they do… THAT?