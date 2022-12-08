Not Available

“Suffering because of being crippled is not for you in your childhood; it is reserved for those men and women who look at you”. Alan Marshall. In the country town of Turalla, Victoria in the early 1900s Alan Marshall had not long started school when he contracted the crippling disease poliomyelitis. However the story of his childhood is not sad. Alan never saw himself as disabled and his indomitable character enabled him to overcome any obstacles. Instead, his absolute determination to play, climb, fight, swim, ride and laugh with his friends has become a classic Australian story of perseverance and courage. This series is based on the three autobiographical books (I Can Jump Puddles, This Is the Grass and How Beautiful Are Thy Feet!) which trace his life from 11 to 13 years of age, and is truly a celebration of the human spirit when faced with hardship.