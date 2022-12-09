Not Available

I Can See Your Voice

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    CJ ENM

    The three hosts of the show, Lee-Teuk from Super Junior, Kim Bum-Soo and Yoo Se-Yoon along with the guest singer has to figure out talented as well as tone-deaf contestants given visual, lip-sync and truth-telling evidences. Claimed by Mnet as mystery music show, provides the audience with competition entertainment in an unprecedented manner. Stay tuned for one of a kind music show that will consternate everyone from hosts, judging panels, audience and even the guest singers!

    Cast

    		Lee-teukMC
    		Yoo Se-yoonMC
    		Kim Jong-kookMC

