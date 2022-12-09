I Can See Your Voice

Not Available

The three hosts of the show, Lee-Teuk from Super Junior, Kim Bum-Soo and Yoo Se-Yoon along with the guest singer has to figure out talented as well as tone-deaf contestants given visual, lip-sync and truth-telling evidences. Claimed by Mnet as mystery music show, provides the audience with competition entertainment in an unprecedented manner. Stay tuned for one of a kind music show that will consternate everyone from hosts, judging panels, audience and even the guest singers!