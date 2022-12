Not Available

The plot revolves around an inexplicable pull between two people and the romance that ensues between them. The main protagonist is the modern-day vampire who is apathetic towards everything in life until he showed up as her next-door neighbor (he's a germophobe, like in the webtoon). Her world changes as she feels the desperate need to get close to him. Will she finally be able to hug him? ~~ Based on the "unTouchable" Line webtoon created by Massstar.