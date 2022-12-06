Not Available

I, Claudius

  • Drama

Studio

London Film Productions

Based on Robert Graves' epic novels about the decline of Roman civilisation in the first century AD, this award-winning drama redefined the boundaries of television when it was broadcast in 1976. Jack Pulman's brilliant script conveys the unrelenting depravity during the reigns of the four Emperors who succeeded Julius Caesar: Augustus, Tiberius, Caligula, and Claudius. The star-studded cast includes Derek Jacobi as Claudius, John Hurt as Caligula and Brian Blessed as Augustus.

Cast

Derek JacobiClaudius
George BakerTiberius
Margaret TyzackAntonia
Siân PhillipsLivia Drusilla
Brian BlessedAugustus
James FaulknerHerod Agrippa

