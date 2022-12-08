Not Available

All across the world, a new digital generation are capturing crimes as they happen on their phones. Extraordinarily, we show how some of the videos have been made by the law-breakers themselves as they look to keep the footage as a trophy or win bragging rights by posting their illegal exploits on the internet. They're brought down to earth when the police use these videos as a way of tracking them down and bringing them to justice. On i-Crime, we look at the most compelling of these videos and discover how mobile phones have started to overtake CCTV cameras as a frontline tool in the fight against crime.