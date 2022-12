Not Available

We find the defendant guilty." Those five words have sent millions of Americans to prison. Although we'll never know for sure, some studies suggest that between 40,000 and 100,000 men and women are serving time for crimes they simply did not commit. And, even more, ominously, for every person who is wrongly convicted, the real criminal remains at large. Investigation Discovery brings these stories of injustice to light in the six-part series, I DIDN'T DO IT!.