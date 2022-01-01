Not Available

I Didn't Know I Was Pregnant is an American documentary television series on Discovery Fit & Health and TLC. The series debuted on May 26, 2009 on Discovery Fit & Health. Each episode features two or more women who were unaware that they were pregnant until they went into labor. Generally, the subjects' reasons for not recognizing pregnancy include: ⁕Mistaking the symptoms for some other condition ⁕Believing they were infertile, and thus not considering pregnancy a possible cause of symptoms ⁕Not having any of the "traditional" symptoms ⁕Being on birth control and having 100% belief in it ⁕Vaginal bleeding during pregnancy being misinterpreted as a period ⁕False negative pregnancy tests