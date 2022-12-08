Not Available

Industrial scientists Richard Ambrose and Jonny Phillips find extraordinary facts behind ordinary everyday objects. I Didn't Know That, an action-packed series exposes little-known facts about ordinary items we take for granted. From airbags to teabags, toothpaste to tea, and condoms to crash helmets, each episode is a mind-blowing cavalcade of crazy demonstrations and rarely-heard info about everyday stuff. Follow presenters Richard Ambrose and Jonny Phillips – two bona fide industrial scientists with an insatiable thirst for knowledge – on their quest to investigate how things are made, what's inside them, how they are tested and how they work. Are you an infomaniac?