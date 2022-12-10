I Don't Know the Fashionable Answer

Not Available

Akane Kinomiyais a 19-year-old university student. At her school, she meets Yuto Tominaga. They graduated from the same elementary school and middle school. Yuto Tominaga is popular with the girls at their university. He remarks to Akane Kinomiya that she is still so plain. Akane Kinomiya decides to become more fashionable. She visits a beauty salon, where she meets mysterious hairdresser Makoto. Due to hairdresser Makoto, Akane Kinomiya becomes to have a fashionable appearance. (Source: AsianWiki)