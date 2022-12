Not Available

A high school student time travels 20 years earlier to meet her mother in her younger days. Li Jinbu and her mom have always leaned on each other. A magical journey brings Li Jinbu 20 years earlier where she meets her mother Li Qingtong and they become fast friends. Coming from different generations and having different personalities, they run into funny situations. Through their time together, Li Jinbu gets to know her mother's forbearance and bravery.