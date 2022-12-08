I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding

Not Available

Each episode will follow NeNe as she plans the wedding of a lifetime. To make her fantasy a reality, NeNe enlists the help of celebrity wedding planner Tiffany Cook. Despite Tiffany’s fabulous reputation and impeccable taste, NeNe will put her to the test in planning her one-of-a-kind wedding. Alongside NeNe is her bridal party, including Cynthia Bailey and Marlo Hampton, who will surely bring a fair share of drama and fabulousness to the classy affair. NeNe wants to start her second marriage to Gregg with a clean slate, including mending fences with Gregg’s children and reuniting with her father figure Curtis. Will they be able to move forward and celebrate her big day? With A-listers from coast to coast, including Housewives galore and the Hollywood elite – will the invitees make the trek to the “Hollywood of the South” to witness her second chance at happily ever after?