"I Escaped My Killer" tells the true stories of women who were abducted by serial killers, and somehow made it out of their grasp...not only with their own lives but also with the information needed to break the case, save other lives and bring a monster to justice. A true hybrid of storytelling, half the episode is the harrowing, blow-by-blow tale of one woman's struggle for survival against the ultimate evil; the other half is the story of a killer on the loose and the detectives who doggedly work to track him down and stop his reign of terror. Artfully woven together, the two stories finally merge into one in the final act[s] when the stories naturally come together. Each woman who escapes and survives is the key to solving the entire case, the break that investigators have been waiting for. This new format sets the series apart from other survival shows that only follow a single point of view. Our format will show the broader picture from the investigators' whodunit point of view as well as the intimate story of one woman fighting for survival and for justice.