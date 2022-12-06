I Escaped: Real Prison Breaks

Not Available

This edge of your seat program highlights ordinary people who have escaped extraordinary circumstances: a young boy who was able to escape his bone-breaking captor, a woman who tricked her captor into freedom after 117 days in captivity, and a young Russian woman led to the United States by the promise of freedom, only to find herself a captive in a sex trafficking ring. An amazing escape from Jonestown on the final day, and a woman who survives a category four hurricane in the middle of the Pacific.