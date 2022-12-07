I Faked My Own Death

Not Available

Sex, drugs, money: one or more of these motivations are at the heart of the unbelievable first-person testimonies featured in Discovery Channel's newest three-part series. Their elaborate hoaxes garnered news headlines. Executing their evil plans required going to extremes: murdering a hitchhiker, digging up a corpse, parachuting out of a crashing plane. Go inside the minds of six convicts to find out what pushed them to the brink and then finally made them take that fatal, extreme step over the edge. Through first-person, on-camera accounts (some from prison) and cinematic reenactments, discover how the fakers planned and pulled off their elaborate "deaths." Candid interviews with police detectives will also reveal how authorities pieced the convincing evidence to ultimately crack each case and realize some of the biggest lies to ever come through our country's legal system.