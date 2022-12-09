I Feel Bad

Not Available

Emet is the perfect mom, boss, wife, friend and daughter. Okay, she's not perfect. In fact, she's just figuring it out like the rest of us. Sure, she feels bad when she has a sexy dream about someone other than her husband, or when she pretends not to know her kids when they misbehave in public, or when she uses her staff to help solve personal problems. But that's okay, right? Nobody can have it all and do it perfectly.