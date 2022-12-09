Not Available

I Feel Bad

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

CannyLads Productions

Emet is the perfect mom, boss, wife, friend and daughter. Okay, she's not perfect. In fact, she's just figuring it out like the rest of us. Sure, she feels bad when she has a sexy dream about someone other than her husband, or when she pretends not to know her kids when they misbehave in public, or when she uses her staff to help solve personal problems. But that's okay, right? Nobody can have it all and do it perfectly.

Cast

Sarayu BlueEmet
Paul AdelsteinDavid
Aisling BeaSimone
Zach CherryNorman
Johnny PembertonGriff
James BuckleyChewy

