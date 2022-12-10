I Had a Dream of That Girl

Not Available

Comedian Yamasato Ryota (Nakano Taiga) enters a cafe in order to prepare a story. Trivial incidents unfold there with the staff, TV people, the manager, and a handsome office worker. Little things bother them, and Yamasato's annoyance reaches its limit. He pulls up his glasses, opens his notebook and begins to write a story featuring a real-life actress in his notebook. For Yamasato, escaping reality is a "dream time" where he can forget the bad things. This is the start of Ryota Yamazato's fantasy story with the latest actresses and idols as the heroines!