Love your house, but not the bathroom? Join the club. DIY Network's I Hate My Bath series gives homeowners hope with economical yet clever bathroom design ideas using amazing new products and cool tools. Forget about it costing almost a year's salary to renovate your bathroom. I Hate My Bath tears up real homeowners' lives and their bathrooms, showcasing along the way impactful alternatives that don't require loans, demolition or divorce.