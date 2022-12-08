I Hate You, But It's Fine

Not Available

This drama is a story about love, family, and the realism of people’s dreams! Each character will experience their joy, frustration, and pain at times as they live out their daily lives. Na Dan Poong is a company marketing team leader. Jang Hyun Woo is a plastic surgeon and Baek Ho's friend. Sun Jae is good looking, smart, and makes very good decisions. He has a girlfriend, Ji Young, who he met while they were in college. But to farther his ambitions, he breaks up with Ji Young to marry Bong Soo Ah whose father is the owner of Bonjour Foods.