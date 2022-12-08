I Have Seen the Earth Change

Not Available

Climate change affects the lives of farmers, livestock breeders, fishermen, foresters, hunters and others. These are the people on the front line who are in daily contact with nature and who depend on it for their living. They face a formidable fight, but mankind’s capacity for adaptation shows there is still hope. These documentaries take the audience on an exceptional voyage to around the world, to many different countries, all places of breathtaking beauty which must be preserved at all costs. Travelling to 10 corners of the world this series aims at showing locally through the people who experience it the concrete impact of climate change. Beyond the figures and graphics who are the people affected today in their daily activities by these change? How do they cope, what choices are they facing and what solutions have they found to maintain a sustainable activity on the land of their ancestors? Bolivia: Gerarda Moralès is an Aymara Indian like half the population of Bolivia, and the president of a self-help charity network in the la Paz region. Glaciers are the main source of water for the region but they are now melting at an alarming rate. The whole balance of the region is under threat. The rural exodus must be halted and alternative water sources found as fast as possible Australia: For 38 years, Clem and Cheryle Hodges have lived as farmers in New South Wales. These past five years, they have suffered from an exceptionally long and severe drought. Global warming? The Hodges are sceptical. But will they try to survive and wait for better days? Or will they, like other farmers, have to adapt their ways? Canada: A courageous and spirited Inuit woman, Ulaayu Pilurtuut lives in the heart of the Canadian Great North, where she teaches Inuktut, the language of her people. The melting of the ice shelf, caused by global warming, threatens the existence of hunting, the traditional activity of communities in the region. Ulaayu wants to help the local youth invent a new future without losing touch with their roots and their identity. Egypt: Manar Ezat is the first female professor specialised in fish farming in Egypt. Endlessly she visits and advises the fish farmers along the Nile delta - including those who let their traditional farming activity to develop and live from this new agro-industry. As the sea expands over the delta, silt disappears and salinity in water and soil increases. About a third of the country's population is to be eventually affected, thought farmers and fisherman are the first and main victims. Spain: At the heart of the Valencia Huerta, Antonio Niguez watches worriedly the orange trees of his parcel wither away. This semi-arid region, true garden in the southeast of Spain, suffers from a chronic lack of water, worsened by global warming. Despite an irrigation system that has been regulated for centuries by the "Water Tribunal" of Valencia, the threat of desertification looms. What must be done? United States: Colleen Gregory (truck farmer, beekeeper and sheep breeder) lives in the San Juan Islands, off Seattle. Fed up with the city and its ongoing activity, she moved in this paradisiacal spot - a sight for sore eyes! - 20 years ago to find Nature. A childhood dream come true! But, today the dream is fading away... Japan: Katsuo Sasaki grows rice in Miyagi Province where the crop has a strong reputation. And yet he is becoming impoverished since never before seen insects have started to attack his crops. Katsuo wonders what Nature can endure... And for how much longer... Mali: In the North of Mali, Khissa lives along the banks of Lake Faguibine. A location erstwhile "blessed by Gods"...An area of exchange for nomad breeders, Sonrai farmers and Bozo fishermen. But during the Sahel drought, the lake suddenly dried out. Like many other Tuareg, Khissa lost everything, namely his independence and his pride. Netherlands: Global warming causes the icecap to melt which induces a rise in sea level. A nightmare for the Dutch since 60% of their territory lies below that very sea level. This concerns Oebele Wiedjik who lives in a polder. This is a major concern for all farmers living in the Noordward polder who know they are living on borrowed time and are facing difficult choices. Vietnam: Lien Tran Thi Kim is an agronomist-forester in the centre of Vietnam. Concerned about the increase in natural disasters, she has taken on a re-forestation mission in an effort to reduce their destructive effects. Norway: Following the Sami reindeer herders in Norway as they deal with the effects of the warming tundra. Mongolia: Mongolian cattle herders content with the changing continental winds, causing drought and extreme cold. Oman: A picture of how fishers and farmers are affected by the changing oceans and more intensive storms. Namibia: Showing how the Lozi people of the Caprivi try to maintain their way of life in the face of increased flooding. Greece: In the last 10 years, Greece has endured the worst fires in the Mediterranean basin of this era. Beyond the climatic factors at stake in this tragedy (rise in summer temperatures by 6 degrees, a decrease of rainfalls and a shortage in water resources,) a lot could be done to slow down the effects of fire and protect the land and the inhabitants. Nepal: Solukhumbu is one of the 75 districts in Nepal. It gathers most of the 3300 glaciers and 2300 artic lakes of the country. Inhabitants witness huge climatic changes in the Everest area. The most striking being the fast glacier recession, which have given birth to new lakes where there was only ice and snow. Those lakes are a danger for the population, natural bombs, ready to explode. If the water overflows, it will sweep away inhabitants, bridges, houses and villages. France: In the Alps, the climatic change effects are 3 times higher than the world average. Moreover, it appears in densely inhabited territories. Since 2003, climate warming turned alarming. The changes in the weather (more rain and less snow) are leading to natural risks as avalanche, floods, and collapses The local inhabitants have to adapt their way of lives but also the European people who depend on the water coming out of the glaciers. Brazil: Parà is the 2nd biggest State in Brazil. It is also the most exposed to climatic changes flirting with both extremes: long-time dryness followed by violent floods all year long. As a result many inhabitants move to the Amazon river banks, making the agriculture and farming more and more difficult. Jordan: Jordan is the 4th dryest country in the world. The lack of water has been a recurrent issue in this region. But the climate change has lead to a dramatic situation with a water deficit estimated to over 500 million m3 a year. The Kingdom has taken drastic measures to fight back: 90% of the rain is collected and the government has a strict water distribution program. These solutions are sadly not enough, as the Jordan population grows at a 3% rate a year and has seen half a million Iraqi refugees settle in this region. Germany: The German Halligen islands, in the North Sea are threatened by the rise of the sea level, which could lead to their disappearance as Europe's first climatic refugees. These Islands and their inhabitants are exposed to sudden rises of the sea level called "Land Unter" at least 10 to 30 times a year. A frequency in constant rising which will inevitably force the islanders to live off these islands