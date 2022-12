Not Available

Bei Er Duo, a girl from an ordinary family, dreams about studying in Japan to be a professional voice actor. However, her mother wants her to marry rich whilst she is young, leading to continuous blind dates which irritate Bei Er Duo. In her desperation to raise funds for studying overseas as well as helping her best friend Tang Li out of a crisis, Bei Er Duo joins a couple reality program, encountering top violin maker Ye Shu Wei.