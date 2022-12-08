Not Available

This is the story of our amazing human body, told for the very first time in 3D. Using a rich blend of specially shot real-life sequences and cutting edge CGI, this series will take us on a journey inside ourselves, to experience our bodies in a way we’ve never seen before. Featuring groundbreaking technology, pioneering medical and scientific procedures, powerful human stories, and real 3D firsts, each unforgettable instalment is packed with mind-blowing images from a perspective that truly no one has ever seen before, which will change the way you think about life itself.