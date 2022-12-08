Not Available

I, Human

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

This is the story of our amazing human body, told for the very first time in 3D. Using a rich blend of specially shot real-life sequences and cutting edge CGI, this series will take us on a journey inside ourselves, to experience our bodies in a way we’ve never seen before. Featuring groundbreaking technology, pioneering medical and scientific procedures, powerful human stories, and real 3D firsts, each unforgettable instalment is packed with mind-blowing images from a perspective that truly no one has ever seen before, which will change the way you think about life itself.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images