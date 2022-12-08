I Live in Cheongdam Dong

Not Available

Ji-Eun (Oh Ji-Eun) is thrilled to hear that her mother Hye-Ja (Kim Hye-Ja) is moving to Cheongdam neighborhood. Hye-Ja & Ji-Eun lived in the suburbs for thier whole life. Ji-Eun dreams of living a luxurious life, but her reality is quite different. The house they move into is on the 2nd story of a building which looks like it will collapse. The first floor of the building is a comic book shop and the second floor is a lodging house. Their building is located between luxurious buildings in Cheongdam neighborhood.